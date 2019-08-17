Advertisement
LIVE FOOTY! North Melbourne v Port Adelaide
After last weeks 55-point thumping, North will be looking to redeem themselves and their newly appointed coach.
Following Adelaide’s poor performance earlier in the day, Power may still have a chance to squeeze into the final eight.
They come off the back of two decent wins and are surging at the right end of the season.
So who wins?
You won’t miss a moment with the BEST commentary team on 3AW Football from 7:20pm.
HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019
PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here
MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website
POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here
Image: Daniel Kalisz /Getty Images