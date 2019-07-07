LIVE FOOTY! North Melbourne v St Kilda

The Saint’s fell to the Tiger’s in last weeks clash and will be looking to redeem themselves for their coaches sake.

There’s been a lot of talk surrounding Alan Richardson’s future as coach, a win would put a silence the rumours for a week.

North Melbourne have won four of their last five matches and are gaining some midseason momentum.

In their last meeting the Roos won by 23 points in round 23 of the 2018 season.

Both sides enter Sunday’s match on the same premiership points, with the Roos sitting only three spots above the Saints thanks to superior percentage.

Check in with the 3AW team from 2pm to catch all the action LIVE from Tasmania!

Join Tim Lane, Tony Leonard, Matthew Richardson, Cameron Ling and Mick Warner from Blundstone Arena.

==================================

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

Tweets by @3AWisfootball