LIVE FOOTY! Richmond v West Coast Eagles

Today will be the Tiger’s first taste at playing the reigning premiers this season.

Both teams are hungry in the finals hunt and each are contenders to take home the flag.

Dustin Martin is back in for Richmond, but skipper Trent Cotchin remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The Eagles’ Josh Kennedy failed to pick up a mark last week, he’ll be wanting to change that this week.

