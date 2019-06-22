LIVE FOOTY! St Kilda vs Brisbane from Marvel Stadium

TODAY’S LINE-UP from 4:30PM: Bruce Eva, Nick Butler, Scott Cummings, Matthew Lloyd and Rohan Connolly

PREVIEW

They’re in.

That’s what St Kilda fans have been telling themselves ever since star recruit Dan Hannebery and returning defender Jake Carlisle were both named in side for the first time this year.

It may have been a slow start to life at the Saints for the former Swan but Hannebery will be hellbent on making up for lost time as his side takes on a Lions outfit who before the bye lost to Carlton.

Returning to Marvel Stadium, Chris Fagan’s side are in need of a win to consolidate their spot in the eight.

Who wins?

Make sure you tune in for all the action with Bruce Eva, Matthew Lloyd and the team as the second of today’s MASSIVE triple header continues.

