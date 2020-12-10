3AW
Lucky rescue for trio who spent hours clinging to capsized boat off South Gippsland

3 hours ago
Three men have had a lucky escape after their boat capsized off the South Gippsland coast overnight.

The fishermen spent a several hours clinging to the hull of their overturned 4.5 metre boat, which capsized roughly seven kilometres south of Port Welshpool.

They eventually located a phone and called police.

The air wing was dispatched and located the trio west of Snake Island just after 1am.

They were rescued by the Port Welshpool coastguard and taken to hospital.

Police will return to the scene today to retrieve the vessel and investigate what happened.

