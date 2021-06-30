3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Driver on the run after fatal hit-run in Melbourne’s outer south-east

2 hours ago
3AW Breakfast
Article image for Driver on the run after fatal hit-run in Melbourne’s outer south-east

A motorcyclist has died in a hit and run crash in Cranbourne North.

The man was hit by a light-coloured Holden Commodore on Thompsons Road near Lansell Drive at about 1.40am.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and kept driving west on Thompsons Road.

Several witnesses stopped to help, but the motorcyclist sadly died at the scene.

The victim has not been formally identified.

Police believe the vehicle which struck the man will have extensive damage to the drivers side and rear of the car.

Thompsons Road is closed east-bound between Rosebank Drive and Narre Warren Road.

The South Gippsland Highway is also closed city-bound at Thompsons Road.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Press PLAY below for more from Victoria Police

Anyone who witnessed the hit-run, who has dash cam footage, or thinks they may have seen the vehicle involved is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au

3AW Breakfast
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332