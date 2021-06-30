Driver on the run after fatal hit-run in Melbourne’s outer south-east

A motorcyclist has died in a hit and run crash in Cranbourne North.

The man was hit by a light-coloured Holden Commodore on Thompsons Road near Lansell Drive at about 1.40am.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and kept driving west on Thompsons Road.

Several witnesses stopped to help, but the motorcyclist sadly died at the scene.

The victim has not been formally identified.

Police believe the vehicle which struck the man will have extensive damage to the drivers side and rear of the car.

Thompsons Road is closed east-bound between Rosebank Drive and Narre Warren Road.

The South Gippsland Highway is also closed city-bound at Thompsons Road.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Press PLAY below for more from Victoria Police

Anyone who witnessed the hit-run, who has dash cam footage, or thinks they may have seen the vehicle involved is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au