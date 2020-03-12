3AW
McLaren withdraws: The Australian F1 GP appears set to be cancelled

2 hours ago
Ross and John

The Australian F1 Grand Prix appears set to be cancelled this morning due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

It’s been reported a decision was made following a two-hour crisis summit overnight, but there has been no official word from authorities.

The situation escalated last night when leading team McLaren withdrew after a team member tested positive to coronavirus.

It is understood several teams do not want to continue.

3AW Breakfast’s Ross and John broadcasted from the studio, rather than trackside as was planned, when the BBC reported early this morning that the race had already been cancelled.

Leading Formula 1 journalist Chris Medland told 3AW only a “massive U-turn” would see the race continue.

“As far as I understand it has been cancelled. We’re still awaiting official confirmation of that,” he told Ross and John

“From every source I’ve spoken to, after discussion late into the night into the early hours of this morning,  it looks like it’s going to be off.”

Click PLAY to hear more from Medland with Ross and John

