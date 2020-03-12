McLaren withdraws: The Australian F1 GP appears set to be cancelled
The Australian F1 Grand Prix appears set to be cancelled this morning due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus.
“Someone needs to be taking leadership this morning, and telling us whether the event is cancelled or not,” Ross opines.
"And it's probably the state government who needs to be telling us."

It’s been reported a decision was made following a two-hour crisis summit overnight, but there has been no official word from authorities.
NOW | Plot thickens.@ChristineAhern back on the line. She’s spoken to #ausGP chairman Paul Little who said the event IS going ahead.
And his media adviser later told Christine that it’s all systems go for the three days.

The situation escalated last night when leading team McLaren withdrew after a team member tested positive to coronavirus.
BREAKING: McLaren Racing has withdrawn from this weekend’s Formula 1 Grand Prix in Melbourne.
A team member has tested positive for coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/qxYesMCOtK

It is understood several teams do not want to continue.
3AW Breakfast’s Ross and John broadcasted from the studio, rather than trackside as was planned, when the BBC reported early this morning that the race had already been cancelled.
We’re on air early, don’t check your clocks, we are just trying to work out if the Australian Grand Prix has officially been cancelled.

Leading Formula 1 journalist Chris Medland told 3AW only a “massive U-turn” would see the race continue.
“As far as I understand it has been cancelled. We’re still awaiting official confirmation of that,” he told Ross and John
“From every source I’ve spoken to, after discussion late into the night into the early hours of this morning, it looks like it’s going to be off.”
