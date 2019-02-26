3AW
Melbourne Archbishop to visit ‘friend’ George Pell in jail

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

The Archbishop of Melbourne says George Pell remains a friend and he plans on visiting the disgraced child abuser in jail.

Peter Comensoli told Neil Mitchell he has spoken to the Cardinal on a regular basis and describes him as “stoic”.

“I’ve remained a friend and I don’t shy away from that,” he said in an extensive interview on 3AW.

“But as the Archbishop of Melbourne I separate that sort of sense of the personal relationship to how do I as the Archbishop of Melbourne reach out to our own people, especially those who have been harmed.”

Click PLAY to hear the full in-studio interview

