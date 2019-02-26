Melbourne Archbishop to visit ‘friend’ George Pell in jail
The Archbishop of Melbourne says George Pell remains a friend and he plans on visiting the disgraced child abuser in jail.
Peter Comensoli told Neil Mitchell he has spoken to the Cardinal on a regular basis and describes him as “stoic”.
“I’ve remained a friend and I don’t shy away from that,” he said in an extensive interview on 3AW.
“But as the Archbishop of Melbourne I separate that sort of sense of the personal relationship to how do I as the Archbishop of Melbourne reach out to our own people, especially those who have been harmed.”
