Melbourne couple in Brisbane separated from premature newborn

10 hours ago
dee dee dunleavy
Article image for Melbourne couple in Brisbane separated from premature newborn

A Melbourne couple who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and have tested negative to the coronavirus multiple times remain separated from their newborn almost a week after the baby was born.

Sarah and Moe Haider arrived in Brisbane from Doha on May 26.

Just days later, Sarah needed an emergency C-section and was taken from hotel quarantine to give birth.

Their son is recovering in the neonatal intensive care unit and has been there for six days.

Neither has been able to see him, due to Queensland Health regulations.

“I just think it’s wrong,” Dee Dee Dunleavy said on Monday.

“It makes my heart ache.

“There needs to be room for compassion.”

She spoke with Moe on Monday afternoon.

“Neither of us has held him,” Moe said.

“We’re lost for words at this point.”

Press PLAY below to hear their heartbreaking conversation

Picture by Getty iStock.

