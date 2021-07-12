3AW
Melbourne exposure sites emerge following possible NSW virus incursion

5 hours ago
coronavirus latest
Article image for Melbourne exposure sites emerge following possible NSW virus incursion

The Victorian health department has begun listing possible exposure sites after removalists from NSW with COVID-19 visited Victoria while infectious.

The Coles at Craigieburn Central Shopping Centre has been listed as a Tier 1 site between 5.28pm and 6.36pm on Saturday.

Anybody who was at the shopping centre between those times must get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of their test result.

Anybody else who was at the centre but did not enter the Coles supermarket during those times should monitor for symptoms.

The Metro Petroleum Broadmeadows on Widford Street has been listed as a Tier 2 site between 1.19pm and 2.04pm on Sunday.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST EXPOSURE SITES HERE

News
