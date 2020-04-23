3AW
Melbourne turns blue in tribute to fallen police

3 hours ago
melbourne pays tribute

Melbourne has been bathed in blue tonight, as the city remembers the four police officers who were tragically killed on Wednesday.

Landmarks and skyscrapers were covered in blue.

Among those, Flinders Street Station, the National Gallery of Victoria and Police Association headquarters, as well as the academy.

Blue blitz: Victoria turns blue with tributes to fallen police

