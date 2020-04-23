Melbourne turns blue in tribute to fallen police
Melbourne has been bathed in blue tonight, as the city remembers the four police officers who were tragically killed on Wednesday.
Landmarks and skyscrapers were covered in blue.
Among those, Flinders Street Station, the National Gallery of Victoria and Police Association headquarters, as well as the academy.
Melbourne bathed in blue tonight as we remember and mourn the loss of the four fallen heroes. 💙💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/Qi3BXWediZ
— Mikkayla Mossop (@MikkaylaMossop) April 23, 2020
Flinders Street Station is among the city landmarks bathed in blue light tonight as a tribute to the 4 police officers killed in the line of duty. @10NewsFirstMelb pic.twitter.com/HQwYY1aG6m
— Nicole Strahan (@NicoleStrahan) April 23, 2020
Police Assoc HQ – one of many many buildings and landmarks around Melbs bathed in a gorgeous blue tonight after the very saddest of 24 hours for the force. 💔 pic.twitter.com/2wdYnOo53w
— Heidi Murphy (@heidimur) April 23, 2020
