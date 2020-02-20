Missing baby: Police call for help to find two-month-old girl
Police are calling for help to find a missing two-month-old girl.
Baby Aryan Dileri was last seen in Carrum Downs at 7.20pm last night.
Her family fear for her welfare due to her young age.
She is believed to be travelling with 27-year-old Angela Roden in a black Ford Territory with the registration TXW 879.
Anyone who has seen baby Aryan or Angela, or the car they are travelling in, is urged to contact Frankston Police Station on 9784 5555.