Coronavirus: PM announces new restrictions on social gatherings

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced new restrictions as Australia continues the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daily rates of an increase of coronavirus cases in Australia has lowered from 25-30 per cent to 13-15 per cent and the death toll now sits at 16.

Social gatherings outdoors have now been restricted to two people, with the exception of families.

All outside gyms and playgrounds will be closed from tomorrow and it is strongly advised people over the age of 70 self-isolate.

The states will move to put a moratorium on rental eviction as a result of financial stress for the next six months.

A $1.1 billion injection into Medicare, mental health and domestic violence was announced earlier in the day.

$74 million will be provided for mental health support, including a $10 million package for Beyond Blue.

Counselling services for families suffering from domestic violence will receive $150 million.

$669 million will go towards expanding Medicare subsidies for telehealth services, allowing GPs to consult with patients over video conferencing.

Additionally, the government has launched a coronavirus app available for download on the app store.