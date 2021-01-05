3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Police hunt for Cranbourne creep

Police hunt for Cranbourne creep

5 hours ago
3aw news
Article image for Police hunt for Cranbourne creep

A man walking his dog has allegedly exposed himself to a woman at Cranbourne.

Police have been told an unknown man, walking a dog, entered a garage on Ferndown Drive on Monday, November 2, shortly after 1pm.

The 39-year-old victim had a short conversation with the man and was patting his dog when he exposed his genitals.

The man quickly left the property after the victim screamed at him to leave.

It’s believed the same man returned to the property with his dog and peered through the front windows of the victim’s house on Wednesday, November 4, about 6pm before leaving.

Police have today released images of a man they wish to speak to.

The man is Caucasian in appearance, approximately 177cm tall and is of large build.

The man’s dog is believed to be a brown and white Husky.

Anyone who recognises the man or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332