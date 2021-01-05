Police hunt for Cranbourne creep

A man walking his dog has allegedly exposed himself to a woman at Cranbourne.

Police have been told an unknown man, walking a dog, entered a garage on Ferndown Drive on Monday, November 2, shortly after 1pm.

The 39-year-old victim had a short conversation with the man and was patting his dog when he exposed his genitals.

The man quickly left the property after the victim screamed at him to leave.

It’s believed the same man returned to the property with his dog and peered through the front windows of the victim’s house on Wednesday, November 4, about 6pm before leaving.

Police have today released images of a man they wish to speak to.

The man is Caucasian in appearance, approximately 177cm tall and is of large build.

The man’s dog is believed to be a brown and white Husky.

Anyone who recognises the man or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au