Homicide squad investigating after man dies in Mornington Peninsula car park

Image: 9News Melbourne

Homicide detectives are investigating after the death of a 29-year-old man at Hastings.

Emergency services were called to Queen Street after the Hastings man was located with upper body injuries just before 7am.

Paramedics worked on the man, but he died at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined.

An investigation into the death is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.