Princes Fwy chase: Mad masked men ‘scare the crap’ out of motorists

Image: Ten News

A car of masked men has caused several collisions in a scary car pursuit that careered down the wrong side of the Princes Fwy.

Click PLAY to hear Ross and John callers narrate the chase and arrest

It’s believed the vehicle, a Nissan ute, was stolen from a Western Freeway service station about 5.20am.

Police monitored the car for several kilometres, until things became dangerous on the Princes Freeway near Lara.

Officers took chase, prompting the driver to career into oncoming traffic.

Callers to 3AW narrated the chase and later arrest to Ross and John, with one caller saying it “scared the absolute crap” out of him.

The ute finally stopped when it crashed, but that didn’t stop the driver from jumping out and trying to take the chase on foot.

Three people have been arrested.

The Prince Highway remains closed out-bound at Avalon.