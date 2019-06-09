Queen’s Birthday honours: Hugh Jackman, Rosie Batty, Kevin Rudd among the recipients

Almost 1000 Australians have today been awarded Queen’s Birthday honours.

Politicians, sports stars, entertainers, and researchers are among those today recognised for their contributions to the community.

Hugh Jackman, Ita Buttrose, Eric Bana, Sigrid Thornton, Guy Sebastian, Frank Sedgman and former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd have all received awards.

High school student, Jade Hameister, is also being honored.

The teenager has been awarded an Order of Australia Medal for becoming the youngest person to complete a ‘polar hat-trick, skiing to the North Pole, the South Pole, and across Greenland.

A record 40 per cent of honours were awarded to women this year.