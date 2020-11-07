Restriction easing: What changes in Melbourne at 11.59pm tonight

Melbourne’s COVID-19 restrictions will be eased tonight to bring the city in line with the rest of the state.

The ring of steel and the 25 kilometre travel limit will be among the rules ditched.

It comes after nine consecutive days without a new coronavirus case or death in Victoria.

There are now just four active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria.

The state of disaster will not be renewed. The state of emergency will be extended to December 6.

The next phase of restriction easing is scheduled for November 22.

WHAT CHANGES AT 11.59PM TONIGHT:

TRAVEL: The 25km travel limit and the ring of steel are no longer in place.

HOME GATHERINGS: Remain capped at two visitors per day, but they may now come from different households. Visitors may come together or separately.

HOSPITALITY: May seat 40 indoors and 70 outdoors, subject to density quotas (1 per 4 square metres indoors and 1 per 2 square metres outdoors).

CINEMAS, THEATRES, LIVE MUSIC VENUES, MUSEUMS & GALLERIES: May reopen with 20 people per venue or space. Performance times staggered to minimum interval of 30 minutes between sessions.

ACCOMMODATION: Open but each group booking is restricted to: Only members of a single household or intimate partners OR Only members of a single household plus two adults (from any household and any of their children or dependents).

RELIGIOUS GATHERINGS:

INDOORS: Up to 20 people, plus one faith leader may gather for religious reasons

Up to 20 people, plus one faith leader may gather for religious reasons OUTDOORS: Up to 50 people, plus one faith leader permitted to gather

FUNERALS: Up to 20 mourners indoors and up to 50 mourners, infants under 12 months not included in limit.

HOSPITAL VISITS: Allowed one household to visit a patient in hospital once per day for 2-hours. People aged 16 and under no longer considered excluded persons. Time limit on partner visiting maternity ward removed.

GYMS AND FITNESS STUDIOS: Reopen for up to 20 people across two spaces (maximum of 10 per space), subject to the one person per 8 square metre rule. Masks must be worn unless out of breath.

INDOOR SPORT: Non contact indoor sport for under 18s may return, one parent, guardian or carer may attend as a spectator where necessary.

INDOOR POOLS: May reopen to 20 patrons, subject to a density quota of one person per 4 metres square.

SKATE PARKS: Indoor skate parks may reopen to people aged 18 and under, with a maximum of 20 patrons, group limits of 10,

density quotient of one per 4 square metres.

PLAY CENTRES: Open with 20 patron cap and group limits of 10, subject to density quotient of one per 4 square metres.

LIBRARIES AND TOY LIBRARIES: Open with up to 20 people maximum indoors and up to 10 people per space, subject to density quotient.

COMMUNITY VENUES: Open for all purposes with up to 20 people maximum indoors and up to 10 people per space, subject to density quotient of one per 4 square metres.

ELECTRONIC GAMING: Can resume with venues operating at 25 per cent of indoor hospitality limit of 40 patrons or up to 10 patrons per venue per electronic gaming room.

MEAT, POULTRY, SEAFOOD INDUSTRIES: Workplace caps removed.