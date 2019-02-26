Richmond football club among organisations to strip George Pell of honours and titles

The Richmond Football Club has removed Cardinal George Pell as a club vice patron.

The Tigers announced the news on Tuesday after Pell was found guilty of abusing two boys.

“While acknowledging his right to appeal, the club has formed a view that his association is no longer tenable or appropriate,” the Tigers said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Ballarat’s St Patrick’s College, where Pell attended, will remove his name from a building named in his honour.

In addition, the College will revoke his status as an inducted Legend of the school and a line will be struck through his name on a College honour board listing ordained former students.