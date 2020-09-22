Search for autistic boy missing in the Yarra Ranges stretches into second day

The desperate search for a missing 14 year old boy with autism in the Yarra Ranges continued overnight, with plans to scale up the search effort this morning.

William Wall hasn’t been seen since he set off on what he told his family would be a 15 minute walk along the Warburton Trail in Launching Place at about 6.15am yesterday morning.

The 14 year old, who has high functioning autism, did not take any food with him.

His dad, Shane Wall, fears he may have become confused and disorientated.

The massive air and land search effort had to be scaled back overnight, in part due to the curfew.

A huge team of volunteers as well as more police resources will be deployed this morning.