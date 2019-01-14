Search for hero truckie: Driver pulls infront of woman having medical incident behind the wheel

A truck driver is being hailed a hero after stopping a serious accident when he spotted a woman having a medical episode on the Calder Freeway this morning.

Brendan told Tony Jones said the truck driver pulled in front of the woman in a car near Calder Park about 9.30am.

“He’s seen a lady slumped over the steering wheel as she was still driving,” he said.

“So he’s gone around her and stopped her from going any further, from having a bad accident.”

Victoria Police confirm they attended the incident, and that the truck driver crossed the lane in front of her car to help her stop.

They say the woman, aged in her 20s, was driving through heavy traffic near the Melton Highway turnoff before the truck driver halted her vehicle.

The woman is believed to have suffered a medical incident while driving and was unconscious when the truck driver came to her aid.

She was still unconscious when the ambulance was called.

She was taken to Sunshine Hospital and is now in a stable condition.

