Police hunt for man who sexually assaulted a woman at knife-point in her Footscray home

Police are hunting for a man who sexually assaulted a woman inside her own home.

The victim heard a noise in her Footscray property at about 6am on February 28 and went to investigate, only to find an intruder in the property.

The intruder confronted her with a knife and sexually assaulted her before fleeing on foot.

The victim was treated in hospital for minor injuries.

Detectives have made extensive enquiries and are now looking to speak to 35-year-old Takavaha Leveni in relation to the attack.

Leveni is of Maori background, 175cm tall, has a solid build and long dark hair which is often worn tied back.

He has no fixed address, but is known to frequent Melbourne’s western suburbs.

Anyone who sees Leveni is urged not to approach him and to call triple zero immediately.

Anyone with any other information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au