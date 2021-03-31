3AW
Search for missing elderly couple Otto and Gerda intensifies

1 hour ago
Article image for Search for missing elderly couple Otto and Gerda intensifies

Police are investigating multiple sightings of missing Bentleigh couple Otto and Gerda in Victoria’s Mallee region.

The couple, both 87, were last seen leaving a Kings Way car park in their gold Lexus sedan — with the registration PYM 184 — on Tuesday night.

They failed to turn up at a medical appointment on Wednesday morning, and their daughter issued a plea for help to find them.

Police have received information that their gold Lexus was seen bogged near a lake north of Rainbow at about 5pm last night.

It’s believed they were assisted by a truck driver and were seen driving north on Henty Highway towards Hopetoun.

Police are also investigating a second reported sighting in Birchip just after 9pm last night.

A passer-by has told investigators they drove past a gold sedan parked on the side of the road with two occupants inside.

Press PLAY below for more.

Anyone who sights the couple, or their vehicle is urged to contact Caulfield Police Station on 9524 9500.

 

News
