Search for missing Melbourne boy enters fifth day

Police have made a plea to the public as they search for a missing boy.

Jamie Clavant, 12, was last seen on Yarra Street, Warrandyte, on January 14 at 9.30pm.

Police have concerns for Jamie’s welfare due to his age and the length of time he has been missing.

He is described as about 158cm tall with sandy blond hair and a thin build.

Jamie’s mum Kerri-Ann told Nick McCallum her son normally telephones her when he’s away from home for more than a few hours.

“He was on his own (at the skate park),” she said.

“I’ve checked with everyone, as far as I can think and no one’s heard from him.

“You’re not in trouble mate (Kerri said to her son on the air) we just want you to come home.”

Jamie was last seen wearing grey and blue striped shorts, a grey singlet, a grey baseball cap and was travelling on a silver scooter.

He regularly uses public transport and is known to frequent Eastland Shopping Centre, skate parks in the eastern suburbs and the Warrandyte area.

Anyone with information about Jamie is asked to contact Warrandyte Police Station on 9844 3231.