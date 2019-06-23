3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Search on for speedboat driver..

Search on for speedboat driver missing in Port Phillip

2 hours ago
Macquarie National News

The search has resumed for a speedboat driver who has gone missing in Port Phillip.

The man, aged in his 40s, left the boat ramp at Werribee on a Sea-Doo jet boat about 10am yesterday.

Concerns were raised at dusk when the Wyndham Vale man failed to return home.

Police, helped by the Coast Guard, launched an extensive on-water search of Port Phillip last night.

That search was severely hampered due to fog.

Aircraft have now joined the searched, tracking up and down the coastline.

Macquarie National News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332