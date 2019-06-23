Advertisement
Search on for speedboat driver missing in Port Phillip
The search has resumed for a speedboat driver who has gone missing in Port Phillip.
The man, aged in his 40s, left the boat ramp at Werribee on a Sea-Doo jet boat about 10am yesterday.
Concerns were raised at dusk when the Wyndham Vale man failed to return home.
Police, helped by the Coast Guard, launched an extensive on-water search of Port Phillip last night.
That search was severely hampered due to fog.
Aircraft have now joined the searched, tracking up and down the coastline.
@RossAndJohn search happening now with aircraft. @3AW693 pic.twitter.com/dWJuDxVVxH
— Mark Hansen (@markjbhansen) June 23, 2019