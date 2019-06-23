Search on for speedboat driver missing in Port Phillip

The search has resumed for a speedboat driver who has gone missing in Port Phillip.

The man, aged in his 40s, left the boat ramp at Werribee on a Sea-Doo jet boat about 10am yesterday.

Concerns were raised at dusk when the Wyndham Vale man failed to return home.

Police, helped by the Coast Guard, launched an extensive on-water search of Port Phillip last night.

That search was severely hampered due to fog.

Aircraft have now joined the searched, tracking up and down the coastline.