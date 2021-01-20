3AW
Man seriously injured in dramatic Drouin shooting

35 mins ago
Neil Mitchell
Red Hot Tip Confirmed
Article image for Man seriously injured in dramatic Drouin shooting

RED HOT TIP

A man appears to have been shot at Drouin, after a high-speed chase.

Neil Mitchell has received multiple reports that an armed man has been shot on Princes Way.

Brock witnessed the incident.

He says the man was being chased by police, and he collided with an oncoming car.

“He proceeds to get out of his car and run towards my car holding something in his hand,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“It must have been a weapon of some sort because the police were yelling at him to drop it.

“He didn’t drop it and was shot twice.

“They gave him every opportunity to stop.”

Paramedics confirm they were called to an incident in the area at 7.45am and a man is currently being assessed for upper body injuries.

The man appears to be in a serious condition and an air ambulance has been dispatched.

Police have not yet made a statement.

More to come…

Press PLAY below for Brock’s eyewitness account.

Image: 9News

Neil Mitchell
News
