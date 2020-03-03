Show reel: Watch a man steal a necklace with fishing rod in Collins St

A man has used a fishing rod to steal a Versace necklace from a high-end fashion store in Melbourne.

The bizarre theft took about three hours.

CCTV footage of theft shows the man carefully dropping a line in through a gap in the door of the Little Collins Street store about 2am on Monday last week.

He eventually managed to hook the Versace necklace and then reel in his catch.

Police released the CCTV footage today in a bid to find the man.

He’s described as Caucasian with fair, receding hair.

He wearing a blue Lonsdale windcheater, grey tracksuit pants and was carrying a fishing rod.

“He created a small hole in the glass, we’re still not sure how we did it,” police told Neil Mitchell.

