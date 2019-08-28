Sly’s message to George Pell ‘sooks’ amid days of ‘errant nonsense’
“Have you ever read and heard so much errant nonsense in just a week?”
That’s how Sly Of The Underworld summarised much of the commentary following George Pell’s failed appeal against child sex offences.
“We’ve got the conservatives saying it’s a conspiracy of the Left, you’ve got the Lefts saying the conservatives have done this and that.
“Hang on a minute.
“When it went to appeal, all the grounds that the judge erred were thrown out because they all knew Judge Kidd did a really good job.
“So you actually have to prove that the jury was unreasonable — that 12 people taken from the street, all made an unreasonable decision.
“That bar is extremely high, so a judge might look at the evidence and say ‘I might not have convicted, however I can understand someone else coming to the conclusion of guilt’.
“If you want to sook or change something, it is that we’ve allowed — across the board — the uncorroborated testimony of a complainant to be accepted. That did not used to happen.
“So don’t carry on about a conspiracy; look at the law. If you’re not happy with that, deal with that.
Ross: Paedophiles, generally speaking, don’t carry out their offences in the presence of other people, do they? That’s just my rudimentary understanding.
Sly: That’s why the law was changed. But it’s still a legitimate area of debate that if you’re going to have these things beyond reasonable doubt, can you convict on uncorroborated evidence.
Ross: The evidence is uncorroborated. He was, however, cross-examined for a day by Robert Richter.
Sly: And he was extremely impressive.
