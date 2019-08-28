Sly’s message to George Pell ‘sooks’ amid days of ‘errant nonsense’

Sly Of The Underworld joins Ross and John on 3AW Breakfast at 8.15AM every Wednesday

“Have you ever read and heard so much errant nonsense in just a week?”

That’s how Sly Of The Underworld summarised much of the commentary following George Pell’s failed appeal against child sex offences.

“We’ve got the conservatives saying it’s a conspiracy of the Left, you’ve got the Lefts saying the conservatives have done this and that.

“Hang on a minute.

“When it went to appeal, all the grounds that the judge erred were thrown out because they all knew Judge Kidd did a really good job.

“So you actually have to prove that the jury was unreasonable — that 12 people taken from the street, all made an unreasonable decision.

“That bar is extremely high, so a judge might look at the evidence and say ‘I might not have convicted, however I can understand someone else coming to the conclusion of guilt’.

“If you want to sook or change something, it is that we’ve allowed — across the board — the uncorroborated testimony of a complainant to be accepted. That did not used to happen.

“So don’t carry on about a conspiracy; look at the law. If you’re not happy with that, deal with that.

Ross: Paedophiles, generally speaking, don’t carry out their offences in the presence of other people, do they? That’s just my rudimentary understanding.

Sly: That’s why the law was changed. But it’s still a legitimate area of debate that if you’re going to have these things beyond reasonable doubt, can you convict on uncorroborated evidence.

Ross: The evidence is uncorroborated. He was, however, cross-examined for a day by Robert Richter.

Sly: And he was extremely impressive.

