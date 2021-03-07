Spencer Street stabbings: Man fighting for life and several others injured

Several people have been stabbed following an out-of-control party in a CBD apartment.

Police became aware of the situation when a 19-year-old man flagged them down at Southern Cross Station at about 2.20am.

He told them he’d been stabbed multiple times in a fight at a short-term rental property on Spencer Street.

He’s now in a critical condition in hospital.

It has since emerged that four other possible victims also went to hospital with stab wounds. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Meanwhile, emergency services were called to a fight on the corner of Queens and Collins streets just after 4am this morning.

It’s unclear if that fight was linked to the earlier incident.

Image: 9News