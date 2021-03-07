3AW
Spencer Street stabbings: Man fighting for life and several others injured

1 hour ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Spencer Street stabbings: Man fighting for life and several others injured

Several people have been stabbed following an out-of-control party in a CBD apartment.

Police became aware of the situation when a 19-year-old man flagged them down at Southern Cross Station at about 2.20am.

He told them he’d been stabbed multiple times in a fight at a short-term rental property on Spencer Street.

He’s now in a critical condition in hospital.

It has since emerged that four other possible victims also went to hospital with stab wounds. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Meanwhile, emergency services were called to a fight on the corner of Queens and Collins streets just after 4am this morning.

It’s unclear if that fight was linked to the earlier incident.

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: 9News

 

