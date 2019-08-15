Staff left shaken after pair storm Ascot Vale pharmacy with machetes

Staff have been left shaken after a pair of men, armed with machetes, stormed an Ascot Vale pharmacy last night.

A 22-year-old security guard was allegedly bound by the wrists by one of the offenders.

A 51-year-old female worker suffered a minor wound to her hand during the attack.

The pair fled the Union Road pharmacy with cash and prescription medication.

A 30-year-old customer was in the store at the time of the attack. He sought shelter in a staff area at the rear of the store and was uninjured.

One of the offenders was arrested by police in nearby Blamey Street.

He has been charged with armed robbery and recklessly causing injury, and is due to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court today.

A second offender remains on the run.

Police have released images of a man they wish to speak to in relation to the incident.

He is approximately 181cm tall and perceived to be of African appearance.

He was wearing a grey hoodie, grey tracksuit pants and red and white sneakers at the time of the offence.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au