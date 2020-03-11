Suburban stabbing spree: Three dead, PSO injured in shocking violence

Three people are dead one, one woman is fighting for life and a PSO was injured after horrifying stabbing spree in Melbourne overnight.

One of those dead is the suspected killer, who police shot dead shortly after midnight at Walton St in Kew.

Earlier, a man suffered fatal stab wounds on nearby Cotham Rd in Kew.

A PSO was injured in a stabbing at Jolimont train station and two women was stabbed in a car at Hawthorn.

One of those women has died and the other fighting for life in hospital.

Detectives remain on scene road closures are in place including Cotham Road

The PSO has non-life threatening wounds.

Click PLAY to hear Ross and John piece it together with police reporter Pat Mitchell on the scene