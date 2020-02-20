3AW
Two dead after Sydney to Melbourne passenger train derails near Wallan

3 hours ago
3AW News

A Sydney to Melbourne XPT train has derailed near Wallan, killing two people and injuring many others.

The five carriage train, which was carrying 160 passengers, came off the tracks at about 7.45pm.

Police have confirmed that two people have died at the scene.

One person has been airlifted to Melbourne for medical treatment.

Three air ambulances are on the scene and paramedics are treating a large number of people at the scene.

Most are not believed to be seriously injured.

Witnesses say a triage centre has been set up at a nearby service station on the Hume Freeway.

