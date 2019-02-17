Tattooed alleged thug wanted over violent crimes

Police are calling for public assistance to find a man wanted over a string of violent crimes.

Mathew Vincent D’Agostino, 39, has been linked to aggravated burglary and assault matters.

There is warrant outstanding for his arrest.

D’Agostino is described as approximately 170cm tall, Caucasian with a medium build, green eyes and short brown hair.

He has two tattoos on either side of his neck — “RUSTY” and “R.L.PETTS”.

D’Agostino is known to frequent the Shepparton and Numurkah areas.

Anyone who sights D’Agostino or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au