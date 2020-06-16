Teenage boy dead after brutal stabbing attack outside shopping centre
A teenage boy is dead following a senseless act of violence outside Brimbank Shopping Centre.
Six males are in custody.
3AW understands the victim, a 16-year-old, was attacked by a group of 8-10 males with knives in the car park on Neale Road just after 4pm.
They viciously attacked the boy before fleeing.
Six of them were arrested nearby a short time later on Billingham Road.
The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.
There were dramatic scenes on Tuesday night, with a brawl breaking out at the site of the incident.
Two police officers were reportedly injured in the scuffle.
A brawl has broken out at the crime scene where a 16-year-old was stabbed to death in Melbourne’s west #deerpark pic.twitter.com/aj1jPY4jpi
— Josh Fagan (@faganjosh) June 16, 2020
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at
