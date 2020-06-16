Teenage boy dead after brutal stabbing attack outside shopping centre

A teenage boy is dead following a senseless act of violence outside Brimbank Shopping Centre.

Six males are in custody.

3AW understands the victim, a 16-year-old, was attacked by a group of 8-10 males with knives in the car park on Neale Road just after 4pm.

They viciously attacked the boy before fleeing.

Six of them were arrested nearby a short time later on Billingham Road.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

There were dramatic scenes on Tuesday night, with a brawl breaking out at the site of the incident.

Two police officers were reportedly injured in the scuffle.

A brawl has broken out at the crime scene where a 16-year-old was stabbed to death in Melbourne’s west #deerpark pic.twitter.com/aj1jPY4jpi — Josh Fagan (@faganjosh) June 16, 2020

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

