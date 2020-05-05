Telstra accused of charging HUGE fee to help elderly install COVIDSafe app

FIRST on the RUMOUR FILE

Telstra has been accused of trying to make money out of elderly people struggling to install the COVIDSafe app.

Gary Allen, 79, told 3AW Breakfast he went to a Telstra store for assistance.

The attendant said he could help, but that it would come with a charge.

“I thought he’d do it in two minutes, so it’ll be $5, so I said ‘Yeah that’s alright’,” Gary told Ross and John.

“I said ‘How much is it?’.

“And he said ’30 bucks’ — 30 bucks!”

“I said ‘Forget about it, seeya later!”

