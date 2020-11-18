The ‘big problem’ an epidemiologist says makes future Australian COVID-19 outbreaks ‘inevitable’

A leading epidemiologist says Australia has a “big problem” with how COVID-19 is managed, and future outbreaks are “inevitable” if it’s not fixed.

Epidemiologist from the University of South Australia, and former advisor to the WHO, Professor Adrian Esterman, says we’re quarantining returned travellers in the wrong place and it’s putting the country at risk of future outbreaks.

“A big problem here is that we are we are quarantining people in hotels in the middle of big cities, which doesn’t really make a lot of sense,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Professor Esterman says returned travellers should instead be quarantined “far away from big cities” in places like Wimmera and Christmas Island.

“I don’t think it’s the arrivals that are a problem, it’s how we quarantine them,” he said.

“Every Australian has got a right to return home, but also the general public have a right not to be infected.”

If it proves successful, Professor Esterman says South Australia’s short and harsh lockdown could become Australia’s “new playbook” for COVID-19.

“I can’t see why it wouldn’t work in other states,” he said.

