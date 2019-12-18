‘They may not realise’: New plea for drivers in tragic incident that killed Sarah

Police believe two drivers involved in a deadly tragedy that killed a young mother in front of her son may not even know they played a role in her death.

Sarah Tonkin, 37, died when part of a metal tow bar smashed through her windscreen while travelling along the Geelong-Bacchus Marsh Rd at Balliang East on Friday afternoon.

It’s believed the heavy metal object fell off a vehicle and flicked up into Ms Tonkin’s Hyundai SUV after being hit by a white B-double tip truck.

The below images have been released in the search for the drivers of the two vehicles.

Ms Tonkin (pictured below, from Facebook), from Jan Juc, died at the scene.

Her eight-month-old son, who was the only other passenger, suffered minor injuries.

“These two drivers may not even realise that their actions have been involved in this fatality … and may not be at fault,” a Victoria Police spokesperson told Kate and Stephen on 3AW this morning.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, has dash cam footage or any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersvic. com.au