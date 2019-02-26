Tom Elliott: ‘This is why I am an atheist’

Australia’s highest-ranking Catholic, Cardinal George Pell, has been found guilty of sexual offences against choirboys while archbishop of Melbourne.

A jury convicted Pell of five sexual assault charges against the boys, dating back to his time as newly-installed Archbishop of Melbourne at St Patrick’s Cathedral in 1996.

“People often ask me why I am an atheist,” Tom Elliott said on 3AW Drive.

“If you didn’t know why before today, you should now.

“In recent speeches the Pope has blamed the sexual abuse of children by clerics on Satan and on the Devil.

“Unbelievable.

“Unbelievable, this idea that you can just blame the Devil for appalling things done by people on this earth.

“If you want to ask why I don’t believe in organised religion, that’s the reason, right there.”

Head of Abuse Law at Shine Lawyers, Lisa Flynn represented the father of a victim, who is now deceased.

She told Tom the family is considering their options to apply for victim’s compensation.

“In terms of how our client is feeling he certainly does believe our client’s death was directly linked to the psychiatric symptoms that he experienced as a result of the abuse committed by Pell,” Ms Flynn said.

“Our client has instructed us to advise him in that regard, his focus certainly has been on the criminal justice process.

“He’s looking at what his options may be which may be the commencement of a civil claim for damages against the Church and or Pell.”

