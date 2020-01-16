Tram strikes set to disrupt Australian Open

Melbourne’s entire tram network is set to be hit by strikes on some of the busiest days of the Australian Open.

The Rail, Tram and Bus Union have announced more tram strikes after vowing to walk off the job again over a bitter industrial dispute.

Thousands of tennis fans will be left stranded as a result.

Drivers and other operational staff are planning stoppages from 10am to 2pm on January 28 and January 30 in the second week of the tournament.

Extra services are usually provided around Melbourne Park to cope with the large crowds flocking to the grand slam.