Two Australian Open players test positive for COVID-19

Two Australian Open tennis players have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases associated to the tournament to seven.

There were four additional positive cases of COVID-19 in hotel quarantine announced today, with three being connected to the tournament.

Those include two players and ‘non-playing participant’.

It comes as two previous cases are reclassified as viral shedding from old infections.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton says the re-classifications do not affect conditions for the passengers on three flights that carry positive cases, and must still undergo a hard hotel quarantine with no exemptions.