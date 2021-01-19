3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Two Australian Open players test..

Two Australian Open players test positive for COVID-19

2 hours ago
3aw news
Article image for Two Australian Open players test positive for COVID-19

Two Australian Open tennis players have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases associated to the tournament to seven.

There were four additional positive cases of COVID-19 in hotel quarantine announced today, with three being connected to the tournament.

Those include two players and ‘non-playing participant’.

It comes as two previous cases are reclassified as viral shedding from old infections.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton says the re-classifications do not affect conditions for the passengers on three flights that carry positive cases, and must still undergo a hard hotel quarantine with no exemptions.

 

 

 

 

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332