One dead, two fighting for life after Yarraville shooting

A woman is dead and two men are fighting for their lives in hospital following a shooting at Yarraville.

A man and woman were shot on Salisbury Street shortly before 10.30am.

The woman died at the scene, while the man has been taken to The Alfred Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A second man has also been taken to The Alfred Hospital under police guard with what also appears to be gunshot wounds.

Both men, one aged in his 20s and the other in his 50s, are being treated for critical upper body injuries.

The exact circumstances regarding the shooting are yet to be determined.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au