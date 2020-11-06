US election: Trump falsely claims he has ‘easily won’ as Biden calls for calm

Votes continue to be counted across the US, with Joe Biden edging ahead, but the presidential race still too close to definitively call.

Democrat Joe Biden says he has “no doubt” he will be victorious, but he has urged the American public to remain calm.

“Stay calm. The process is working. The count is being completed. And we’ll know very soon,” he said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump doubled down on false claims an election victory is being stolen from him.

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us,” he said.

“I have already decisively won many critical states … despite historic election interference from big media, big money and big tech.”

Republicans have launched legal action in at least four states, arguing against the integrity mail-in ballots, but judges in Michigan and Georgia have already rejected the lawsuits.

Image: Drew Angerer/Getty (Biden), Chip Somodevilla/Getty (Trump)