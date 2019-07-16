New victims’ commissioner tearfully reveals she was a victim herself

Victoria’s new Victims of Crime Commissioner has choked back tears while revealing she herself was a victim of crime as a child.

Fiona McCormack, former CEO of Domestic Violence Victoria, took on the role last week.

Her emotional response to a question from Neil Mitchell, asking if she’d been a victim of crime, surprised both the 3AW Mornings host and the new commissioner herself.

“I had no idea it was that sensitive and she said neither did she,” Neil said.

“She’s a Victims of Crime Commissioner and clearly has suffered something as a victim herself, which happened when she was a child, and she’s still very upset by it.

“That’s probably a positive as a commissioner representing victims.”

Press PLAY below to watch the emotional moment.

Ms McCormack told Neil Mitchell that although she is passionate about domestic violence prevention, she wants to speak for victims of all types of violent crime.

“I’m really conscious that I have a responsibility to all victims,” she said.

“I want to be a voice for victims, so I’ve got to connect with them.”

Press PLAY below for the full interview.