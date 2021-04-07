Victoria Police takes entire fleet of booze buses off the roads

Victoria Police has taken its entire fleet of booze buses off the road, after one burst into flames on the weekend.

Engineers will inspect every alcohol and drug-testing bus after one caught fire in Lilydale on Sunday.

Initial investigations indicate electrical signage sparked the blaze.

Victoria Police said the signage on all 10 buses would be disabled while the bus in question underwent a full inspection.

But police has decided to examine the entire fleet, saying the safety of its officers and the community is the most important factor.

In the meantime, police will rely on handheld units at mobile test sites.

It’s not the first time the fleet have been taken off the roads. They were out of action for months in 2019, due to steering and braking problems.

Image: Nine