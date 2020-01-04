Victorian bushfires: Missing tally revised, but evacuations thwarted

The tally of people missing amid the Victorian bushfires has been revised down to six, but authorities warn the state faces more challenging downs.

Almost one million hectares have been burnt by more than 50 fires as a potentially troublesome cool change sweeps across Victoria.

Click here to get all the latest up to date information from emergency services.

Tweets by vicemergency

While the change will bring relief from the heat, authorities remain on high alert as to how the winds will impact the firefighting effort.

Evacuation efforts were thwarted by worsening conditions.

Aircraft were unable to land at Mallacoota, where hundreds of people remain stranded, due to thick smoke that showered the town with ash.

Mallacoota right now. Residents frantically watering down their homes. Ash is showering down on us. @9NewsAUS @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/Ez89QROkcd — Sam Cucchiara (@SamCucchiara9) January 4, 2020

Many of those stranded are young families with children aged under 5, who were unable to board a navy vessel.

Disappointed to report the Spartan aircraft unable to land at Mallacoota due to poor visibility and couldn’t bring anyone out, or deliver supplies at present. Hopefully conditions will improve and all aircraft based at East Sale RAAF Base will be back in action. #lovegippsland pic.twitter.com/iCQeFPEoXy — Darren Chester MP (@DarrenChesterMP) January 4, 2020

There are still six people who remain unaccounted for in Victoria’s bushfire zones, with two confirmed deaths.

That missing tally was revised down on Saturday night from the previous tally of 21.

Emergency warnings and EVACUATE NOW notices are changing constantly. For the latest information visit emergency.vic.gov.au

Click here to get all the latest up to date information from emergency services.

Tweets by vicemergency

(Above image: Darrian Traynor / Getty)