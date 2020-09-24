Victorian cricket great Dean Jones dies aged 59
Dean Jones has died at the age of 59.
It’s reported he suffered a cardiac arrest while in India on commentary duties.
The former Australian cricketer was a regular on 3AW and mainstay of the radio station’s cricket coverage.
Jones played 52 Test matches for Australia, but was renowned as one of the country’s finest ever One Day batsmen.
Saddened to hear the news of Dean Jones passing away. Still cannot believe it. Was one of my favourite commentators, he was on air in many of my landmarks. Had really fond memories with him. Will miss him. pic.twitter.com/FZBTqIEGdx
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 24, 2020