3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Victorian cricket great Dean Jones..

Victorian cricket great Dean Jones dies aged 59

3 hours ago
3aw news

Dean Jones has died at the age of 59.

It’s reported he suffered a cardiac arrest while in India on commentary duties.

The former Australian cricketer was a regular on 3AW and mainstay of the radio station’s cricket coverage.

Jones played 52 Test matches for Australia, but was renowned as one of the country’s finest ever One Day batsmen.

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332