Victorians flout social distancing rules over Easter long weekend

Despite lockdowns and pleas for people to stay at home to curb the spread of coronavirus, many Victorians are still flouting the rules.

Police handed out hundreds of fines for those ignoring social distancing rules over the Easter long weekend.

In the 24 hours to Saturday night police handed out 92 fines.

Among the offenders were nine people at a short-stay rental apartment in Southbank, and another nine people who were caught playing rugby at a Wyndham Vale reserve.

Meanwhile, seven people were nabbed playing soccer at an oval in Mill Park.

It comes after a 3AW listener sent a concerning photo of a bumper to bumper Peninsula Link on Thursday night, suggesting many were ignoring advice not to go away for the long weekend.