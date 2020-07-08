What to expect on the metropolitan Melbourne border after 11.59pm

Metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire will return to a six-week Stage 3 lockdown from 11.59pm tonight.

Victoria Police Deputy Commissioner Rick Nugent has warned there will be a strong police presence on the border of the lockdown zone.

“There’s a fair chance you’ll be pulled over at the roadblock that will be put in place there and checked and asked why you’re heading down the highway, and if it’s not in accordance with the requirements to be there, then you’ll be issued with a penalty notice,” he told Heidi Murphy, filling in for Tom Elliott.

Police will have permanent checkpoints set up on major routes in and out of the lockdown zone.

“There will be permanent road blocks on about seven of the major arterials. That will be combined with random automated number plate recognition … together with harder roadblocks that we will do, but they’ll be moved,” Mr Nugent said.

Police will also conduct random checks in rural areas.

Residents from within the lockdown area caught flouting the rules will face fines of up to $1652.

