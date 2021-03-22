3AW
Whistleblower alleges culture of sexual deviance in parliament house

1 hour ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Whistleblower alleges culture of sexual deviance in parliament house

A whistleblower in federal parliament has alleged a culture of sexual deviance in Canberra.

A Channel 10 report claimed MPs and staffers regularly performed sex acts in parliament, in some cases filming themselves at the desks of female politicians performing lewd acts.

It was also alleged sex workers were routinely brought into parliament house, with a “meditation room” used frequently for sexual encounters.

The whistleblower said he didn’t believe any laws had been broken, but that the alleged actions did not meet community expectations.

The government is yet to comment on the allegations.

Tom Elliott
News
