Why the State Attorney-General wants Bettina Arndt stripped of Australia Day honour

State Attorney-General Jill Hennessy has written to the Governor-General to ask he strips social commentator Bettina Arndt of her Australia Day honour.

The decision to honour Ms Arndt has been slammed, as the journalist has come under fire in the past for controversial comments about child sex abuse, domestic violence and men’s rights activism.

Ms Hennessy has asked the Council of the Order of Australia, which Governor-General David Hurley chairs, to reconsider the grounds upon which they gave the award.

“Taking into account Ms Arndt’s well documented opinions, public commentary and media appearances – which include sympathising with a convicted paedophile and blaming and shaming victims – this award is an insult to victims of sexual abuse and to those of us who work hard every day to prevent it,” the letter says.

The State Attorney-General stood by her comments today, telling 3AW’s Neil Mitchell that recognising and celebrating these views is wrong.

“Victims have raised with me and the government the insult and hurt they feel about their experiences seemingly meaning nothing in the face of this award,” she argued.

“We need to start drawing a line in the sand after the royal commission into institutional sexual abuse on behalf of victims and survivors.

“Does this really symbolise the spirit of what we want recognised in Australia Day honours awards?”

Mornings host Neil Mitchell says while he disagrees with many of Ms Arndt’s controversial comments, he thinks the awards should not be politicised.

In response, Ms Hennessy says it’s not about politics, but about giving a voice to the victims.

“I am going to stand up for the victims who see this award as a deep insult.”

Bettina Arndt hit back at the State Attorney-General, saying she is being inundated with people supporting her.

“She’s supposed to be the chief law maker of the state and the fact this feminist ideology is driving her to take this sort of action is extraordinary,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“It’s complimentary in a sense, they clearly realise the sort of threat I pose to their anti-male narrative.”

Ms Arndt also defended herself against critics who have claimed she is an apologist for pedophiles and men who commit domestic violence.

She says she is often misquoted by people aiming to take her down.

Image: (left) Instagram, (right) Scott Barbour / Stringer